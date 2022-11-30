Raiders Podcast: TDL review of the win vs. the Seattle Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders have won two in a row with a thrilling OT victory. The Raiders are now 2-0 in overtime on the season with 40-34.

Tape Don’t lie is ready for the review and talk about what happened vs. the Seahawks. The game was not perfect, but there were elements for this team to reach its potential.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. Maxx Crosby continues to impress, and the defensive line is starting to show life. Plus, a deep dive into the run game and how the pass rush saved the secondary.

I take a look at the offense. Of course, the offensive line had its best performance of the season. Jacobs had one of the great offensive performances in Raiders history, 303 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns. I breakdown his targets in the passing game with a dose of Ameer Abdullah.

Check it below and subscribe.