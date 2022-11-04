Silver and Black Pride’s Week 9 pick’em competition

Hopefully, you’re odds to win our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em Challenge are better than the Las Vegas Raiders’ odds to make the playoffs, which are now up to +400 on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’re technically just before the halfway mark of the regular season as the stakes rise week after week, and for some of you, that means it’s time to start picking it up...

Week 9 is all about redemption, for the Raiders as they head to Jacksonville as slight favorites in what is a “must-win” game. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers are also looking to get back on track, but so are their opponents, Matthew Stafford and the Rams. Then there’s the Seahawks who have the NFL’s most improved player, Geno Smith, and the Cardinals who are looking to avenge a loss from a few weeks ago.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standing for the pick’em challenge after 123 contests:

Ray Aspuria 77-45-1 (63%) Matt Holder 74-48-1 (60%) Bill Williamson 61-46-0 (57%)

Ray finally came back down to earth but still went an impressive 10-5 this week to tie yours truly for the Week 8 win among the writers. That’s a strong and much-needed performance by me, but also kind of disheartening seeing as one of my better weeks was a mediocre one for Ray...Meanwhile, Bill was struggling a bit and went 8-7 to drop 6 percent below Ray. Somebody wake the old man up!

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 77-45

2. Tredela 76-46

t3. warchant 74-48

t3. TV Raider 74-48

t3. RaiderFan74-48

t6. Jeepraider 73-49

t6. TommyRaider 73-49

t8. Unreliable Narrator 72-50

t8. Trashman 72-50

t8. Silver and Black 72-50

t8. Cunning Runts72-50

Week 8 Top Pickers

1. Speed kills 12-3

t2. RaiderHess 11-4

t2. Unreliable Narrator 11-4

t2. warchant 11-4

t2. Bagdad 11-4

t2. Bodega Bay Raider 11-4

t2. Mooniac 11-4

t2. PHX Raider 11-4

t2. TV Raider 11-4

t2. The Chooch 11-4

t2. RaiderRich25 11-4

t2. PlumberSoCal 11-4

Da r8dazzz Idaho also had 10 winners last week to hold down the top spot on the overall leaderboard and the same goes for Tredela to take control of second place. Shoutout to Speed kills for being this week’s top picker, and a shoutout to TV Raider for getting 11 games right and going from a tie for seventh to a tie for third. I’ve also got to mention my guy Mooniac who helps run the pool and made his first appearance on the top picker's list this season!

Make sure to get those picks in, and may your picks be good!