Silver Minings: Davante Adams back to full strength

Last week, wide receiver Davante Adams was one of several Las Vegas Raiders to come down with the flu bug, and that caused him to miss two out of the team’s three practices heading into the game against the New Orleans Saints. During the contest, Adams looked a bit sluggish and off as he had one of the worst performances of his career, catching just one pass for three yards.

Fast forward to this Wednesday, the superstar wideout was listed on the Raiders' injury report as limited with an illness. That might have raised some concerns as it appeared he was still battling the bug, however, the designation appears to be more cautionary as Adams was a full go in practice yesterday.

Las Vegas also got some good news this week regarding tight end Darren Waller’s hamstring injury that held him out of the Saints game. Waller has been seen running routes on the practice field and was listed as a limited participant on both Wednesday and Thursday, so he appears to be getting healthier as well

The rest of the Raiders' injury report from yesterday was as follows:

QB, Derek Carr (back): Full

LB, Divine Deablo (back/wrist): Limited

DL, Neil Farrell Jr. (knee): Limited

WR, Mack Hollins (hee): Limited

CB, Sam Webb (hamstring/back): Full

G, John Simpson (ankle): Full

LS, Trent Seig (ankle): Full

As for the Jaguars, their injury report has been pretty short this week as wide receiver/kick returner Jamal Agnew has been the only player listed over the past couple of days, as he’s been limited with a knee.

