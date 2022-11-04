Yesterday brought some somber news for the Las Vegas Raiders. Legendary Raider and Hall of Fame punter Ray Guy passed away at 72 years old after a bout with a “lengthy illness”. He is the only punter enshrined in Canton and was an influential figure within the organization as Las Vegas’ current punter, AJ Cole, talked about what Guy means to the position.

“He was able to do something very few people in any sport are able to do, which is to make his name synonymous with the position,” Cole told the Raiders’ Eddie Paskal on an episode of ‘Upon Further Review’. “If you say the position of punter to pretty much anybody...Ray Guy is one of the first names that come to mind. “I have a lot of pride playing this position for this organization because the Raiders do have the greatest history at the punter position. To carry on that legacy that Ray Guy started is extremely important to me.”

While Guy’s passing was the biggest news stemming from Las Vegas, it certainly wasn’t the only report about the Raiders this week. Head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were asked by reporters about the direction of the team and both were pretty optimistic about their crew’s outlook.

“There’s nothing more that we want than to win football games and to see this fan base get what they deserve, which is a consistent winner,” Ziegler said on Wednesday. “And so, the frustration is warranted. “I’d say we’re seven games into a new regime, a new organization, a new way of doing things. And for us up to this point, it hasn’t gone as quick as we would have liked it to go. But we’re not wavering in our approach and we’re going to stick with our plan, improve it as we go along. And again, we’re confident that the results will come.”

I made sure to cover all of that, any other news, the Raiders and Jaguars Week 9 injury reports and answer your mailbag questions on this week’s podcast.

Topics Discussed:

Guy’s passing

Ziegler and McDaniels stay optomistic

Patrick Graham talks pass rush issues

NFL trade deadline passes

Malik Turner to the practice squad

Injury report

Graham’s track record of developing defensive linemen

What needs to change?

Should Josh Jacobs get the franchise tag?

The ideal offensive line grouping

& more!

