Raiders injury news: Darren Waller questionable to play at Jaguars

Once again, there is question whether star Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller will be able to play.

Waller is one of three Raiders’ players listed as questionable to play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT Sunday. Waller has a hamstring injury. Linebacker Divine Deablo (back, wrist) and rookie rotational defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee) are questionable to play as well.

.⁦@Raiders⁩ TE Darren Waller listed as questionable for Sunday pic.twitter.com/UiZ0rzVBOX — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 4, 2022

Waller was injured in the first drive against Kansas City in Week 5 and hasn’t played since. Waller has missed seven of the past 14 games due to injury and its essentially eight games since he barely played against the Chiefs.

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said, before practice Friday, that he was unclear of Waller’s chances of playing Sunday.

“I do not know about Darren yet. We haven’t got out to the practice field yet today, so we’ll see how that goes,” McDaniels said. “He’s working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can. I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does. So, we’ll see how that progresses today on the practice field. I’m not sure yet.”

Deablo has 73 tackles, which is the sixth most in the NFL and has 35 tackles in the past three games so he’s vital as well.