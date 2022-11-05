Silver Minings: Raiders-Jaguars final score predictions

Let’s do it again.
We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 9 game at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT.
Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.
Jacksonville has ability and quarterback Trevor Lawrence can be dangerous. But they have struggled to find consistency this season. But it would be an interesting game on the road for the Raiders. I’m really interested to see how you think this one will play out.
Thanks for playing along.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Good for Jay: Former Raiders’ quarterback Jay Schroeder is the franchise’s nominee for the Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The annual award is presented a league member who displays a commitment to service members.
- Patience? Bleacher Report looks into how much patience the tema should show with coach Josh McDaniels and quarterback Derek Carr.
- Mail call: The Raiders’ website has a mailbag.
