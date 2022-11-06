Raiders vs. Jaguars: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are running out of time to get things right.

They are 2-5 and coming off an awful defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Saints last week. The Raiders are three games off the playoff pace with 10 games remaining. But they face four more very winnable opponents in the next four games. Those opponents are a combined 13-18-1 starting with the 2-6 Jaguars in a game where many Raiders fans are expected to attend.

.@VividSeats projects #Raiders fans will account for 60 percent of the seats sold at #Jagaurs on Sunday. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) November 2, 2022

The Raiders have to find a way to get back on the winning side of the street. It’s starts Sunday. Below is all the details of how to watch the Jaguars’ game.

Game info:

Records: The Raiders are 2-5, the Jaguars are 2-6.

TV Schedule

Date: Nov. 6, 2022

Time: 10 a.m. PT

Channel: CBS

Announcers: Andrew, Catalon, James Lofton, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida.

Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM

Related Las Vegas Raiders Radio Network affiliate stations

Watch on mobile:

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)

+ Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices) Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

Weather: It is supposed to be 81 degrees and mostly sunny. It may get quite humid, which could be challenging for Las Vegas.

Betting: Raiders -1.5, 48 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Follow Silver and Black Pride on social media!

Twitter - @SilverBlakPride

Facebook - Silver and Black Pride

Opponent Blog: Big Cat Country.