Final score: Jaguars 27, Raiders 20 in another inexcusable loss

The Las Vegas Raiders played Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday and what happened? Another embarrassing, blown loss as they dropped a 27-20 game to the woeful Jags on a hot, rainy day in Florida. Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records:

The Raiders are 2-6. The Jaguars are 3-6.

What it means:

The Raiders blew their third game of the season after leading 17-0 or better. They were completely flat in the second half and lost to a terrible team. The Jaguars had lost five straight games before beating the Raiders in front of nearly a half empty stadium. The Raiders are going nowhere this year. They are the biggest disappointment in the NFL.

In 63 seasons, the Raiders have only blown 17 point leads in eight games. Three of those games have been this year. — Taylor Vippolis (@tvippolis) November 6, 2022

Turning point:

The Jaguars scored a field goal at the end of the first half and then just completely took over in the second half as they scored the game’s final 20 points. The Raiders had their chances late, but they are simply incapable of winning right now.

Injury report:

Linebacker Divine Deablo went down on the Raiders’ second defensive snap Sunday. He was replaced by Blake Martinez. Deablo was dealing with wrist and back injuries all week. He was carted off to the locker room. He was ruled out with a forearm injury, He entered the game with 73 tackles, the sixth most in the NFL. Linebacker Denzel Perryman was limping in the third quarter.

What’s next:

The Raiders are back home after two games on the road, hosting the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. The Colts are 3-5-1 after losing 27-20 at the New England Patriots on Sunday.