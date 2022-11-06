Raiders-Jaguars inactives: Darren Waller not playing again

Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller, who was a wanted played at the NFL trade deadline, is inactive Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. PT Sunday.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (back, wrist) and rookie rotational defensive tackle Neil Farrell (knee) are active. Like Waller, they were questionable to play as well.

Like last week, Waller was deemed unable to play after working on on the field Sunday morning. Foster Moreau will start at tight end again.

Waller was injured in the first drive against Kansas City in Week 5 and hasn’t played since. Waller has missed eight of the past 15 games due to injury and its essentially nine games since he barely played against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers reportedly tried to trade for Waller before last Tuesday’s NFL deadline. Apparently, the Raiders wanted more than Green Bay was offering.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Packers came up empty before the trade deadline, but they did make runs at #Raiders TE Darren Waller and now-#Bears WR Chase Claypool, among others. pic.twitter.com/U5c6gc5a6S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

In addition to Waller, the Raiders’ inactive players are running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Jayon Brown, tackle Jackson Barton, defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

The following players are inactive for #LVvsJAX pic.twitter.com/rKHJufAr2O — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 6, 2022

It appears Jayon Brown may be a healthy scratch. Also, rookie defensive tackle Matthew Butler is active over Vickers.