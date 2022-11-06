Silver Minings: Raiders take an OT in PFF’s 2023 mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are not looking like a playoff team, with a 2-5 record. It will be a long road ahead, with a ton of luck for a run to happen. While not out of possibility, the odds are not looking too hot.

When teams appear to be out of contention early in the season, fans look toward the draft. Mock drafts are beginning to pop up as we get into November and PFF has grown in the draft community.

In their newest mock draft PFF has the Raiders selecting a tackle to bolster the offensive line. Peter Skoronski from Northwestern is considered one of the best tackles prospects in the draft.

Skoronski is a safe pick for an offensive line that could desperately use a player of his caliber. Even if he’s a guard with sub-33-inch arms, Skoronski will be a massive upgrade in pass protection. He’s allowed only four pressures on 362 pass-blocking snaps this season.

The Raiders issues on the offensive line are clear on film and Carr’s pressure rate the past two games. The pick might upset a few fans but would be a solid at a position that could use an upgrade.

