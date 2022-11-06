Raiders News: Divine Deablo is out for the rest of the game with a forearm injury

The Las Vegas Raiders have been struggling at the linebacker position. Divine Deablo is one of those players who hasn’t started the season like he wanted to. However, it has been solid against the run.

Deablo was on the injury report all week and was questionable going into the match with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started the game on the field but suffered another injury being carted off the field. He has been ruled out for the rest game with a forearm injury.

Divine Deablo (forearm) has been ruled OUT. #LVvsJAX — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 6, 2022

Blake Martinez has been filling in behind Denzelle Perryman and Deablo. He will get more playing time with the injury affecting the linebacker position. The injury might give a chance to the younger players, such as Luke Masteron, who have played primarily special teams.

Even with his struggles, Deablo will be missed playing the run. Hopefully, the backup linebackers can come in and make an impact in Jacksonville.