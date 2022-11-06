Raiders open as 4.5-point favorites in Week 10 over the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders blew another 17-point lead creating history for the wrong reason on Sunday. The ugly 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars sums up the Raiders embarrassing season so far

The Raiders now head back to Las Vegas where they are 2-1 at home and average 31 points per game. They next have Indianapolis Colts coming into town who are struggling to find a quarterback.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 10 action, with the Raiders opening as 4.5-point favorites at home against the Colts with an O/U of 42. The Raiders have been favored in seven of their nine games this season, but are 2-6 so far.

Week 10 has 15 matchups with four teams on a bye week. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Philadelphia Eagles' 10.5-point favorites over the Washington Commanders.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Colts

Moneyline: Raiders -230, Colts +195

Opening point spread: -4.5

Opening point total: 42

