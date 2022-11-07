Raiders Week 10 opponent: Meet the Colts —who just fired coach Frank Reich

UPDATED at 9.55 a.m. PT

The Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich on Monday morning following a huge loss to the New England Patriots. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels previously opted out of leading the Colts in 2018, paving the way for Reich to take the helm.

The Colts square off Sunday vs. McDaniels and the Raiders. https://t.co/cUGhGyO7ww — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

Adam Schefter then dropped another bombshell, reporting that his ESPN colleague and six-time Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday will be acting as interim head coach for the Colts.

Breaking: Colts are naming their former six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach. Saturday has been a consultant for the team, is in its Ring Of Honor, and also was head coach for the Hebron Christian Academy football team in Dacula, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/VEmHOeSrFR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are returning home after two road games as they host the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a quick look at the Colts:

Record:

The Colts are 3-5-1 after losing 26-3 at the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Colts’ turmoil:

While the Raiders have had a disappointing start to the season, the Colts are also taking their lumps. After trading for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason, the Colts benched him after he struggled in favor of untested youngster Sam Ehlinger. Then, the Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady even though head coach Frank Reich calls the plays. Then, they traded running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. So, these will be two teams hoping to put poor starts to the season behind them.

History with Josh McDaniels:

The Colts brass is well versed with the Raiders’ first-year coach. In 2018, McDaniels spurned the Colts at the last minute and then then turned to Reich. While all parties have moved on, surely the Colts would relish this win.

Last time these two teams met:

In Week 17 of last year, the Raiders beat the Colts 23-20 in Indianapolis. It was the third of four straight wins for interim coach Rich Bisaccia’s team as Las Vegas qualified for the playoffs.