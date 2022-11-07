Silver Minings: Week 9 AFC West roundup

Pretty soon I’m going to transition this column as an NFL Draft order update and that could happen as soon as next week. With yesterday’s 27-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders will remain at the bottom of the AFC West standings, and, simultaneously, their playoff hopes are virtually squashed.

So, enjoy what is looking like our last AFC West roundup of the season, and apologies if you came here looking for some optimism...

Key Stats:

Justin Herbert: 30/43, 245 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Austin Ekeler: 21 touches, 71 total yards, 2 total TDs

Joshua Palmer: 8 catches, 106 yards

DeAndre Carter: 5 catches, 53 yards

Drue Tranquill: 10 total tackles, 8 solo, 1 sack, 2 TFL, 1 QB hit

No play perfectly encapsulated these two franchises better than when the Chargers were driving late in the game tied 17 all and Ekeler fumbled, the Falcons recovered, and the defender coughed the ball right back up to give Herbert and co. second life. Neither team wanted to win this game and both kept shooting themselves in the foot, but the Bolts were able to salvage that last drive with a game-winning field goal.

What might be the most impressive part about this win for Los Angeles tough is they did it without their two top targets, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Now, this was a defensive struggle as the scoreboard suggests, but the Chargers boast a 5-3 record and the third AFC wild-card spot at the halfway point of the season despite missing a few key players.

Next game: TNF @ San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Key Stats:

Patrick Mahomes: 43/68, 446 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 6 carries, 63 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD

Clyde Edwards-Helaire: 5 touches, 19 total yards

Travis Kelce: 10 catches, 106 yards

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 10 catches, 88 yards

Chris Jones: 2 total tackles, 0 solo, 0.5 sack

In what was a much closer game than most people expected, the Chiefs still found a way to win. Mahomes had to throw nearly 70 times as Kansas City’s running game was nonexistent, and Smith-Schuster is starting to find his groove in the offense. The wideout has 21 catches for 322 yards in the last three outings.

The Chiefs' defense held strong for the most part, but it was a game of two different offenses as Malik Willis only threw 16 passes all night. However, Derrick Henry did rush for 6.8 yards per carry with 17 touches for 115 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6)

Denver Broncos bye

Next game: @ Tennesee Titans (5-3)

AFC West Standings:

Kansas City 6-2 Los Angeles 5-3 (1 GB) Denver 3-5 (3 GB) Las Vegas 2-6 (4 GB)

