Raiders Podcast: TDL instant reaction vs the Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to blow 17-point leads and lose horrifically. After another excellent first half from the offense and defense, everyone fell apart in the second, with the Raiders losing 27-20.

The offense looked revived early on after not scoring a point vs. the New Orleans Saints. After scoring 20 points at halftime before putting up a bagel for the rest of the game. The defense forced a turnover but was unable to get pressure, leading to Trevor Lawerence having a traffic game.

Tape Don't Lie, and Matt Holder reacts to all the action from Sunday's loss. We discuss what should be the Raiders' plan as we advance and why this season has fallen apart. We discussed the draft as well and what the possibilities could be. The push for a quarterback will be the story, but what other positions might the Raiders look at?

