Nine weeks are in the books and we’re officially past the halfway point of the season after tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.

There are a lot of playoff implications on the line tonight as both teams are in tight division battles. The Saints need to pull off the upset as they’re slight home underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook and need to keep pace with the Falcons and Buccaneers for the NFC South lead. Meanwhile, the Ravens are trying to maintain a one-game lead over the Bengals and have a chance to pick up some ground on the Bills for the one-seed in the AFC.

Can Lamar Jackson extend Baltimore’s winning streak to three? Or will Alvin Kamara keep the momentum rolling for New Orleans after last week’s dismantling of Las Vegas?

The gambling lines from DraftKings are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: BAL -2

O/U: 46.5

BAL ML: -135

NO ML: +115

Have a blast!