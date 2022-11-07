Raiders place linebacker Divine Deablo on injured reserve

What appeared to be a potential tough blow turned out that way as the Las Vegas Raiders placed leading tackler Divine Deablo on the injured reserve Monday.

The second-year player suffered a forearm injury on the Raiders’ second snap of a 27-20 road loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. He entered the game questionable with back and wrist injuries. Deablo was quickly ruled out and was carted to the locker room, early signals that it was a serious injury.

Now, Deablo will be out for, at least, four games being on the injured reserve.

Deablo was replaced by cornerback Sidney Jones on the 53-man roster. He agreed to terms Sunday night. Jones was recently released by the Seattle Seahawks and he cleared waivers. He started 11 games for Seattle last year.

Jones, 26, played in two games this season and he is in his sixth NFL season. He will likely be a depth piece.

Blake Martinez replaced Deablo on Sunday and will likely continue to start. Deablo entered Week 9 with 73 tackles, which was tied for the sixth most in the NFL. He had 35 tackles in his past three games.

Now, he will miss a large chunk of the season.