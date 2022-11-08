Silver Minings: Raiders are most expensive team in NFL to follow

This season has been incredibly frustrating for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders thus far.

With sky-high expectations, the team has sputtered to start the season and are a dreadful 2-6. Not only has the losing been frustrating, but it’s not cheap rooting for the Silver and Black, either.

According to a recent study by Sidelines.io, the Raiders are the most expensive team in the NFL to cheer for.

The criteria is based on ticket price to a home game and jersey, parking, and hot dog and beer purchases. The average Raiders fan attending a game at Allegiant Stadium, according to this study, spends $273.47 for the Raiders’ game-day experience.

Allegiant Stadium is a beautiful place, but it would be nice if the Raiders starting giving their fans more bang for their buck.

