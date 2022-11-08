 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Raiders are most expensive team in NFL to follow

There hasn’t been much bang for their buck

By Bill Williamson
Raiders fans
This season has been incredibly frustrating for fans of the Las Vegas Raiders thus far.

With sky-high expectations, the team has sputtered to start the season and are a dreadful 2-6. Not only has the losing been frustrating, but it’s not cheap rooting for the Silver and Black, either.

According to a recent study by Sidelines.io, the Raiders are the most expensive team in the NFL to cheer for.

The criteria is based on ticket price to a home game and jersey, parking, and hot dog and beer purchases. The average Raiders fan attending a game at Allegiant Stadium, according to this study, spends $273.47 for the Raiders’ game-day experience.

Allegiant Stadium is a beautiful place, but it would be nice if the Raiders starting giving their fans more bang for their buck.

