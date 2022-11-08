Raiders podcast: This is on Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler

It’s getting worse each week and when podcasting about the Las Vegas Raiders it’s really easy to yell and scream about what is going on with this team.

Everything is set up for the squad, but it keeps on failing. The latest disaster, of course, was another blown 17-0 lead, as they lost the dreadful Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to fall to 2-6.

Who’s fault is it?

To me, that’s an easy on. This is on first-year head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. They’re the leaders and they have no answers.

Among the topics discussed:

Players are getting fired up.

Should they have traded Darren Waller?

There’s no excuses for this.

They can’t lose to the Colts, can they?

They need more of Josh Jacobs.

& more!

Please make sure to subscribe, download, rate and review wherever you listen to podcasts. Thanks for lending us your ear.

You can listen here: