Silver Minings: Raiders need to end sack drought

One of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest ongoing issues during their 2-6 start has been a lack of a consistent pass-rush.

The Raiders have just nine sacks, which is the lowest amount in the NFL and they are near the bottom of the league in pressures. In back-to-back defeats to the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders were held sack-less. They have only gone three straight games without a sack once, in 2004, according to the Associated Press.

#Raiders have gone back-to-back games w/out a sack for 6th time in last 10 seasons. They have done it 3 in a row only once (2004) since team sacks started getting tracked in 1963 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 6, 2022

The Raiders have a strong chance to get a sack for the first time since beating the Houston Texans in Week 7. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. they surrendered nine sacks in a 26-3 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

So, Maxx Crosby and company have a chance to get right this week.

In other Raiders’ news: