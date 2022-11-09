 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Silver Minings: Raiders need to end sack drought

Raiders haven’t brought downa QB since Week 7

By Bill Williamson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Las Vegas Raiders v New Orleans Saints
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

One of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest ongoing issues during their 2-6 start has been a lack of a consistent pass-rush.

The Raiders have just nine sacks, which is the lowest amount in the NFL and they are near the bottom of the league in pressures. In back-to-back defeats to the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders were held sack-less. They have only gone three straight games without a sack once, in 2004, according to the Associated Press.

The Raiders have a strong chance to get a sack for the first time since beating the Houston Texans in Week 7. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. they surrendered nine sacks in a 26-3 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

So, Maxx Crosby and company have a chance to get right this week.

In other Raiders’ news:

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...