Silver Minings: Raiders need to end sack drought

One of the Las Vegas Raiders’ biggest ongoing issues during their 2-6 start has been a lack of a consistent pass-rush.
The Raiders have just nine sacks, which is the lowest amount in the NFL and they are near the bottom of the league in pressures. In back-to-back defeats to the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders were held sack-less. They have only gone three straight games without a sack once, in 2004, according to the Associated Press.
#Raiders have gone back-to-back games w/out a sack for 6th time in last 10 seasons. They have done it 3 in a row only once (2004) since team sacks started getting tracked in 1963— Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 6, 2022
The Raiders have a strong chance to get a sack for the first time since beating the Houston Texans in Week 7. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. they surrendered nine sacks in a 26-3 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday.
So, Maxx Crosby and company have a chance to get right this week.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Power Rankings: Check out where the Raiders’ sit in PFT’s Week 10 NFL Power Rankings.
- X-Factors: PFF has second half X-Factors for each team and believes defensive end Chandler Jones is the Raiders’ X-Factor. The free-agent addition, of course, has been a major disappointment thus far.
- It’s over: The Las Vegas Review-Journal thinks the Raiders are cooked at 2-6.
Loading comments...