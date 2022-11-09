Podcast: Scouting the Colts

What a difference two months make. In September, this Week 10 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts seemed like it would have some playoff implications, much like last year’s contest that helped the Raiders make the tournament over Colts.

However, Las Vegas heads into Sunday with a 2-6 record and Indianapolis isn’t much better at 3-5-1 as both teams now have their eyes toward the NFL Draft. According to Tankathon.com, the Raiders currently hold the third overall pick and the Colts sit in the 14th spot, so what this Sunday may lack in playoff implications, it makes up for with some drama regarding draft positioning.

“Coming in [to the season], there was a lot of optimism within the Colts’ fanbase about what this team could be, but that clearly hasn’t played out,” David Walters said on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast. “And I think many people looked at the AFC West and thought top to bottom this is going to be the most competitive division in the NFL, and that hasn’t quite played out as we expected as well.”

David and I dove into the revolving expectations surrounding both squads, including touching on Indianapolis’ questionable decision to fire head coach Frank Reich while replacing him with Jeff Saturday, who has no NFL coaching experience. A rundown of everything we discussed and the full episode can be found below.

Topics discussed:

Reich out, Saturday in

Are the Colts tanking?

Sam Ehlinger’s opportunity

Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce coming on strong in Indianapolis

What’s going on with Jonathan Taylor?

Quenton Nelson and the Colts’ struggles on the offensive line

Yannick Ngakoue update

Back injuries holding back Shaquille Leonard

Stephon Gillmore is worth every penny

Is Chris Ballard on the hot seat too?

& more!

Please make sure to rate, review, subscribe and download wherever you listen to podcasts. Go Raiders!