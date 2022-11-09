Johnathan Abram claimed on waivers by Green Bay Packers

Johnathan Abram is reuniting with Rich Bisaccia.

According to several reports, the Green Bay Packers claimed the safety off waivers on Wednesday.

The #Packers claimed former #Raiders safety Johnathan Abram off waivers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2022

On Tuesday, in an unexpected move, the Raiders released Abram. He was the No. 27 overall pick in the 2019 draft and was the Raiders’ compensation in the Amari Cooper trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

Bisaccia is Green Bay’s special teams coach and he was the Raiders’ special teams coahc and interim head coach last year.

Before the season, the Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Abram and he was to be a free agent after this season. Now, he will be subject to waivers Wednesday and available to every team. If he clears waivers, he will be a free agent. It’s likely Abram will be in another uniform soon. The Raiders reportedly tried to trade Abram before the season and up to the November 1 trade deadline. Because he was cut before his contract ended, he will not be part of the comp pick formula.

Abram was always a hard hitter and an earnest player. But he struggled in coverage and he had issues with on-field discipline, often making silly mistakes. Yet, this new staff gave him a chance to establish himself and he started the first six games of the season.

Wednesday, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said it wasn’t an easy decision to cut Abram.

“When we make these choices and decisions, there’s a lot of things that go into him,” McDaniels said. “Obviously, we’re in all the practices, all the meetings, all the game films and all the rest of it. And like I said, his role had kind of been changing a little bit. His play time was decreasing some just because of what we were doing and how we were doing it. And so, like I said, there’s never one perfect answer. There’s never one thing that makes the decision final or not, it’s just the number of things that we go through and look at and evaluate and try to figure out if you this might be best to just make a change at this point. Go ahead and go with some of the younger guys. Give them an opportunity to play and go forward and move on really at that point.”

Abram’s play time on defense has waned in recent weeks. He played just 32 snaps at Jacksonville. The Raiders are using Duron Harmon and Tre’von Moehrig as the starting safeties. They have Roderic Teamer and Matthias Farley as the backups and Wednesday, as expected, promoted undrafted rookie Isaiah Pola-Mao from the practice squad to replace Abram.