Silver Minings: Raiders’ offense is putting up impressive numbers

The Las Vegas Raiders’ offense has come alive and has been the best reasons why they have won the past two games and while there is still some life at 4-7 for the team.

The unit is putting together some impressive numbers. One area in which Josh McDaniels’ unit has been strong in is after getting turnovers. Yes, the Raiders have been at the bottom of the league in creating turnovers, but the offense has rewarded the defense when it has happened this season. According to the Associated Press, the Raiders lead the NFL with four points a drive following a turnover. That will work.

This season #Raiders lead NFL with 4 points/drive following a turnover. Broncos are last at 0.67. (Over last 5 seasons Raiders are 19th at 2.68) https://t.co/EwaNGu5bMU — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 28, 2022

Also, the Raiders did something it its 40-34 overtime win at the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday only a few other teams have ever. The Raiders surpassed the 275 yard mark in both the air and on the ground. That’s hard to beat.

#Raiders had 293 yards passing and 283 yards rushing yesterday. Only other teams in Super Bowl era w/ 275+ rushing and passing in same game:#49ers vs Bills 2012

Bengals vs Patriots 1986

Cowboys vs Colts 1978 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) November 28, 2022

The season has been bumpy but these are some fun numbers and perhaps it will continue as the Raiders fight to save their season.

