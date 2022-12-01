Week 13 Thursday Night Football brings us an AFC East matchup that also has playoff implications, as the Buffalo Bills hold the five-seed in the conference standings while the New England Patriots are a game behind the Jets for the seventh spot.

Both teams are limping into this late-season mid-week matchup. The Patriots have already ruled out running back Damien Harris, paving the way for Rhamondre Stevenson, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. But Mac Jones won’t be the only quarterback tonight without a pass protector as Josh Allen will be missing Dion Dawkins, and pass-rusher Von Miller has been ruled out after suffering a knee injury last week.

So, can Stevenson carry the load without Harris and Wynn? Or will Allen and Stefon Diggs be able to take the ball out of the running back’s hands and force Jones to beat them? On the flip side, will Miller’s absence make it easier for the Pats to keep pace?

This is your place to discuss it all and the lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below:

Spread: BUF -3.5

O/U: 43.5

BUF ML: -190

NE ML: +160

Have a blast!