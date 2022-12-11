Raiders open as 1-point favorites in Week 15 vs. the New England Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders had one of the most devastating losses on Thursday and are out of the playoff picture without a miracle.

The Raiders are now back home to take on the New England Patriots. The silver and black will attempt to bounce back from an ugly loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 15 action, with the Raiders opening as 1-point favorites at home against the Patriots with an O/U of 44.5.

Week 15 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Kansas City Chiefs' 14-point favorites over the Houston Texans.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Patriots

Moneyline: Raiders -110, Patriots -110

Opening point spread: -1

Opening point total: 44.5

For the full list of Week 15 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.