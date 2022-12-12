Raiders Week 15 opponent: Meet the Patriots

The Las Vegas Raiders are back at home in Week 15 as they host the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Let’s take a look at the Patriots:

Record:

New England is x-x going into Monday night’s game at the Arizona Cardinals.

Big Rest Advantage:

The Raiders played at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night have 10 days in between games. The Patriots are playing on a short week on the road. That may be a big deal.

Coach storyline:

First-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels is going up against his mentor Bill Belichick. The two spent two decades together with the great Patriots’ dynasty teams. They meet again in this game.

Summer visit:

Belichick and the Patriots scrimmaged with the Raiders in August in Henderson, Nevada for two days before a preseason game. The Raiders cleaned New England’s clock in the practices and in the game. Will we see a repeat?

The Last meeting:

The Patriots beat the Raiders 36-20 in New England in Week 3 of 2020. This is New England’s first regular season game in Las Vegas.