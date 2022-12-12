Silver Minings: Updated draft order after Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to bounce back from the ugly loss vs. The Los Angeles Rams last Thursday. The 17-16 defeat has almost destroyed their playoff chances and left them looking to the offseason.

With college football hitting bowl season, the draft becomes even more of a factor. Teams are gearing up to send their scouts to the senior bowl and NFL combine to start the evaluation process.

After Week 14, the updated draft order dropped even with one more game left. The Silver and Black are back in the top ten, on pace to select in the eighth position overall.

The Raiders have a lot of needs and could make a pick at any position. Nothing is off the table at this point. Of course, the team wants to finish strong, with the playoffs still possible with a few miracles.

