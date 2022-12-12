Patriots/Cardinals Monday Night Football open thread and gambling picks

With the Los Angeles Chargers winning on Sunday Night Football yesterday, there’s some added playoff drama in tonight’s Week 14 Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

While the Cardinals mathematically are still alive in the postseason chase, their odds are about as close to zero as can be, however, the Patriots will hold the AFC’s last Wild Card Spot and keep pace with the Chargers at 7-6 with a win. New England also needs to take advantage of a couple of division rivals losing to pick up a game on the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

So, can Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson and the Patriots’ offense figure it out and get the ‘W’? Or Will Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals put it together and pull off the upset?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: NE -2.5

O/U: 43.5

NE ML: -135

ARI ML: +150

Have a blast!