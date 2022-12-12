Raiders Week 15 preview: It’s Patriots Week

After a weekend off after a bitter defeat, the Las Vegas Raiders are now preparing for Week 15 and a foe with many familiar faces.

The Raiders will move on from a last-second 17-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night, by jumping into preparation for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m.

Of course, there are several connections between the two teams. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler both came to the organization after several years in New England. McDaniels was the Patriots long-time offensive coordinator for two different stints. In total, McDaniels spent 18 years under New England head coach Bill Belichick.

McDaniels knows his experience in New England will be a major storyline and topic this week leading up to the game, but he’s prepared for it.

“To me, I think it’s the next game on the schedule. Look, it is what it is. I mean, I used to work there, we have a couple of players that used to be there and a couple of coaches,” McDaniels said. “But this is an important game for the Raiders, whether we were playing the Patriots or any other team. So, I don’t really put any stock into the different things and you guys are going to have a hard time finding me the next couple of days. So, it is what it is.”

There are several Raiders’ assistants and players who also have New England roots. They include:

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi

Offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo.

Quarterback coach Bo Hardegree

Senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski

Running back Brandon Bolden.

Defensive end Tashawn Bower

Tackle Jermaine Eluemunor

Safety Duron Harmon

Tight end Jacob Hollister

Fullback Jakob Johnson

Defensive end Chandler Jones

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

So, the connections are deep this week as the Raiders try to cling onto their faint playoff hopes.