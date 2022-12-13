 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s the best Raiders game you’ve ever been to?

Let us know your favorite Raiders game memory.

By Bill Williamson
/ new
NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience
Raiders
Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

What is the best Raiders’ game you’ve ever seen live?

Light up the comment section.

Next Up In Latest News

Loading comments...