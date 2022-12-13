 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby racking up historic stats

Las Vegas’ pass-rusher is having special season

By Bill Williamson
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Maxx Crosby
Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense, once again, has been an overall disappointment.

Maxx Crosby, however, once again, has been playing at an elite level. He added to his great season in a Week 14 17-16 defeat at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The fourth-year star had four tackles and a sack. He now has 73 tackles and 11.5 sacks on the season.

According to the Raiders, Crosby is the first defensive end in the NFL in nine years to have, at least, 70 tackles and 10-plus sacks at this point of the season and it hasn’t happened since 1987 before that. Ironically, the player to accomplish the feat in 2013 was none other than Chandler Jones, who is in his first season with the Raiders.

So, while the season hasn’t gone as expected, Crosby can’t be blamed. He is absolutely balling out again.

