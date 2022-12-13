Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby racking up historic stats

The Las Vegas Raiders’ defense, once again, has been an overall disappointment.

Maxx Crosby, however, once again, has been playing at an elite level. He added to his great season in a Week 14 17-16 defeat at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. The fourth-year star had four tackles and a sack. He now has 73 tackles and 11.5 sacks on the season.

According to the Raiders, Crosby is the first defensive end in the NFL in nine years to have, at least, 70 tackles and 10-plus sacks at this point of the season and it hasn’t happened since 1987 before that. Ironically, the player to accomplish the feat in 2013 was none other than Chandler Jones, who is in his first season with the Raiders.

DE Maxx Crosby has now reached 70 total tackles this season in just his 13th game. He joins DE Chandler Jones (2013) as the only defensive linemen in the NFL since 1987 to reach 70+ tackles and 10.0+ sacks in the first 13 games of a season. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 9, 2022

So, while the season hasn’t gone as expected, Crosby can’t be blamed. He is absolutely balling out again.

