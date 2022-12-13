 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat?

Could be Derek Carr or Patrick Graham

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Derek Carr
After a heartbreaking and inexcusable loss at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, the narrative around the Las Vegas Raiders, who ended a three-game winning streak in the game to fall to 5-8, is back to the major disappointment of Josh McDaniels’ first season with the team.

Yes, the Raiders still have a slight chance of making the playoffs, it appears more likely that this team will not advance to the postseason in a year with huge expectations.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is already on the record saying McDaniels will return to the team in 2023. Yet, there is already speculation there will be change of some kind in Las Vegas in 2023.

Of course, the question is to what extent will the change be. If McDaniels is looking to make major changes, he could point to either quarterback Derek Carr or defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. There have been issues on both sides of the ball in Las Vegas and Carr and Graham are, of course, major figures.

If that is the case, which would you prefer to see the Raiders take in January if it is, indeed, a playoff-less ending to the season?

Poll

What kind of change would you like to see the Raiders make if they don’t make the playoffs?

view results
  • 10%
    Trade/cut Derek Carr
    (40 votes)
  • 50%
    Fire Patrick Graham
    (189 votes)
  • 24%
    Get rid of them both
    (91 votes)
  • 14%
    Keep them both
    (55 votes)
375 votes total Vote Now

