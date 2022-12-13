Raiders poll: Who will be the scapegoat?

After a heartbreaking and inexcusable loss at the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14, the narrative around the Las Vegas Raiders, who ended a three-game winning streak in the game to fall to 5-8, is back to the major disappointment of Josh McDaniels’ first season with the team.

Yes, the Raiders still have a slight chance of making the playoffs, it appears more likely that this team will not advance to the postseason in a year with huge expectations.

If the @Raiders want to make the playoffs here is how they can do it : @nyjets must LOSE 2 of their next 5 games@chargers must LOSE 2 of their next 5 games@Patriots must LOSE 1 of their next 5 games@Raiders must WIN their next 4 games — Harvester Sports (@HarvesterSports) December 11, 2022

Raiders owner Mark Davis is already on the record saying McDaniels will return to the team in 2023. Yet, there is already speculation there will be change of some kind in Las Vegas in 2023.

Of course, the question is to what extent will the change be. If McDaniels is looking to make major changes, he could point to either quarterback Derek Carr or defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. There have been issues on both sides of the ball in Las Vegas and Carr and Graham are, of course, major figures.

If that is the case, which would you prefer to see the Raiders take in January if it is, indeed, a playoff-less ending to the season?