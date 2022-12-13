Raiders podcast: Josh McDaniels has been the biggest problem

Week 14 gave us another unfathomable 2022 Las Vegas Raiders loss as they somehow blew a game to Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams.

It keeps happening.

It keeps happening despite the presence of elite players such as Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Josh Jacobs. The Raiders are 5-8 and too many times have failed when it counts the most.

In my mind, it comes down to poor coaching by first-year Raiders’ head coach Josh McDaniels and his staff. The lack of execution and the inability to finish, of course, is on the players, the biggest issue is the coaching. McDaniels can still become a good leader of the Raiders, but it hasn’t happened yet,

We discussed that and many others in our weekly Silver and Black Pride podcast. Among the topics discussed:

Will there be scapegoats?

Will Bill Belichick embarrass his former assistant coach in Week 15?

Can the Raiders rebound and do a 2021 repeat?

A big reason why this season has been so frustrating.

Raiders have another advantage this week as they often have had this season.

Final four games are manageable

& more!

You can listen here: