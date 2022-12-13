 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AFC playoff picture: Raiders can be eliminated in Week 15

It won’t take much to end Las Vegas’ season on Sunday

By Bill Williamson Updated
Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It was at this point last season, in which the Las Vegas Raiders needed to win their final four games of the season to make the playoffs and, of course, they did it.

They were 6-7. This season, the Raiders are 5-8 and don’t quite control their own destiny. They do does, indeed, need to win out again, but also need help.

The Raiders can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. Longtime NFL tiebreaker expert Joe Ferreira has the Raiders’ road to disaster mapped out here and as you cam see it won’t take much:

While it is harrowing to see there are two scenarios that just needs two outcomes to happen to eliminate Las Vegas and make the final three games of the season moot, take some solace. Both scenarios, odds wise, are a bit long. The Raiders are favored to beat New England and both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are underdogs. But it’s close in some instances.

The Raiders are 1-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, over the visiting 7-6 New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. On Saturday night, the Dolphins are a 7.5-point underdog at Buffalo, where snow is in the forecast. Then on Sunday morning, the Jets are a 1-point home underdog to Detroit.

Will we move on to more intrigue in Week 16? We shall see.

