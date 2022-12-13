AFC playoff picture: Raiders can be eliminated in Week 15

It was at this point last season, in which the Las Vegas Raiders needed to win their final four games of the season to make the playoffs and, of course, they did it.

They were 6-7. This season, the Raiders are 5-8 and don’t quite control their own destiny. They do does, indeed, need to win out again, but also need help.

If the @Raiders want to make the playoffs here is how they can do it : @nyjets must LOSE 2 of their next 5 games@chargers must LOSE 2 of their next 5 games@Patriots must LOSE 1 of their next 5 games@Raiders must WIN their next 4 games — Harvester Sports (@HarvesterSports) December 11, 2022

The Raiders can be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15. Longtime NFL tiebreaker expert Joe Ferreira has the Raiders’ road to disaster mapped out here and as you cam see it won’t take much:

AFC Wk 15 Playoff Elims:



IND OUT with:

- IND L + TEN w/t + NE w

- IND L + TEN w/t + NYJ w



PIT OUT with:

- PIT L + NE w

- PIT L + NYJ w + LAC w/t

- PIT L + LAC w + LV t



CLE OUT with:

- CLE L + LAC w

- CLE L + NE w

- CLE L + NYJ w



LV OUT with:

- LV L + MIA w/t

- LV L + NYJ w/t pic.twitter.com/30KbQDP2qu — Joe Ferreira (@JoeNFL) December 13, 2022

While it is harrowing to see there are two scenarios that just needs two outcomes to happen to eliminate Las Vegas and make the final three games of the season moot, take some solace. Both scenarios, odds wise, are a bit long. The Raiders are favored to beat New England and both the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills are underdogs. But it’s close in some instances.

The Raiders are 1-point favorites, according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, over the visiting 7-6 New England Patriots on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. On Saturday night, the Dolphins are a 7.5-point underdog at Buffalo, where snow is in the forecast. Then on Sunday morning, the Jets are a 1-point home underdog to Detroit.

Will we move on to more intrigue in Week 16? We shall see.