Raiders Podcast: TDL review of the heartbreaker vs. the Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders' three-game winning streak came to a screeching halt after a 17-16 loss. The Raiders came out flat and let the playoff chances fall tremendously.

Tape Don't lie is ready to review the horrid performance of the Raiders team. It seemed that they overlooked the Rams to get prepared for the Patriots.

BD Williams takes a deep dive into all the areas of the defense. They couldn't hold onto another 14-point lead and committed dumb penalties to keep drives alive. He goes over every play on the 98-yard drive that allowed the Rams to take the lead.

The offense put up the ugly second half to three points after scoring on their first three possessions in the first half. The red zone issues continue, and I examine Dylan Parham at left and right guard.

