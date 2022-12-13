Raiders sign guard Netane Muti to help at beat-up position

The Las Vegas Raiders, undermanned at the guard position, looked inside their division for some late-season help as they are reportedly signing Netane Muti off of the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

A move was expected because the Raiders are suddenly thin at the guard position. Starter Alex Bars suffered a knee injury in a 17-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. Friday, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said he had no concrete information, but expected Bars to miss some time.

He was replaced in the game by John Simpson. Friday, the Raiders decided to release Simpson, a former starter and 2020 fourth-round draft pick. Guard Lester Cotton is out as well.

Muti, 6-foot-3, 315 pounds was a sixth-round pick out of Fresno State in 2020. He has played in 19 games in his career and started four games last season. He didn’t appear to be a great fit for the new Denver offense. He played in his only game of the season Sunday against Kansas City and logged 28 snaps.

Now, he is off to Las Vegas.