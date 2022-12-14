 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season

Las Vegas star tailback putting together wild stats

By Bill Williamson
It may have been lost in the grand scheme of another unfathomable collapse, but Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs had another game in which he accomplished some milestones in a 17-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Jacobs, who had 99 yards on 27 carries in Week 14, now had 36 runs of 10-plus yards, which leads the NFL. It is also the most ever in a season by a Raiders’ running back and they’ve had some stars at the position.

Jacobs has 1,402 rushing yards, which leads the NFL with four games to go. He is having a special season and, yes, he will be paid in the offseason, whether it’s by the Raiders or someone else. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on the 2019 first-round pick last spring and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

There is no doubt, Jacobs has answered the challenge.

In other Raiders’ news:

