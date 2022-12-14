Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs continues special season

It may have been lost in the grand scheme of another unfathomable collapse, but Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs had another game in which he accomplished some milestones in a 17-16 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

Jacobs, who had 99 yards on 27 carries in Week 14, now had 36 runs of 10-plus yards, which leads the NFL. It is also the most ever in a season by a Raiders’ running back and they’ve had some stars at the position.

RB Josh Jacobs has now has 36 runs of 10+ yards in 2022, the most in the NFL in 2022 and the most in a single season in Raiders history, surpassing Napoleon Kaufman's 35 in 1997. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 9, 2022

Jacobs has 1,402 rushing yards, which leads the NFL with four games to go. He is having a special season and, yes, he will be paid in the offseason, whether it’s by the Raiders or someone else. The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on the 2019 first-round pick last spring and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

RB Josh Jacobs punches it in for a 1-yard touchdown to give the #Raiders a 7-0 lead. The Raiders scoring drive was 12 plays, 75 yards.



Jacobs now has 11 rushing TDs on the season, the 3rd most in the NFL and the most through 13 games in by a Raider since 2016 (Latavius Murray). — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 9, 2022

There is no doubt, Jacobs has answered the challenge.

