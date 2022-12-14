Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Las Vegas Raiders ended their hopes for the postseason by blowing a fourth-quarter lead vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Raider Nation is starting to look toward the draft and figure out how they can get back to the playoffs next season.

Of course, there is still an outside chance of playoff contention with the Raiders not eliminated. They still have tie-breakers over the Los Angeles Chargers, but those teams have to falter down the stretch.

What is your confidence in the team's direction? Going into Week 14, it was 80% on belief. Let us see how fat that number drops after the debacle in Los Angeles.