Raiders injury news: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow to practice Wednesday

Clinging to faint playoff hopes, it appears the Las Vegas Raiders they may soon get an offensive boost.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday morning that they are opening the 21-day practice window for two star players: tight end Darren Waller and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. They practiced later in the day. McDaniels is unclear if either player will be able to play Sunday against the New England Patriots (1:05 p.m. PT kickoff). But this is a good sign.

Both Waller and Renfrow have missed the past five games while on the injured reserve. Waller has been out wince Week 5 with a hamstring injury. Renfrow has a oblique injury.

McDaniels indicated that linebacker Divine Deablo will not return this week. He has missed the past five games with a hand injury. It is unclear when Deablo, who was sixth in the NFL with 73 tackles at the time of his injury, will return,

McDaniels said he is unsure if guard Alex Bars will be able to play this week. he left the Week 14 loss at the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury. This week, Las Vegas signed guard Netane Muti off of the Denver Broncos’ practice squad.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings practiced after missing the past two games with a fibula injury.