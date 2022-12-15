Silver Minings: Get the ball to Davante Adams

Wide receiver Davante Adams is similar to Josh Jacobs in the grand scheme of the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense.

They are much better when they given the opportunity to perform. Jacobs has six 100-yard rushing games this season. The Raiders are 5-1 in those games. They are 0-7 when he doesn’t hit 100 yards.

A similar situation has occurred with Adams in his first year in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have blown four losses this season in which they surrendered leads of 13, 17, 17 and 20 points. A common theme in those losses is that Raiders went away from Adams after half time.

#Raiders targeting Davante Adams in 2nd half/OT of 4 games they blew double-digit halftime leads:

2 for 17 for 48 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT and a 34.7 passer rating — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 9, 2022

In Week 14, the Raiders had a 16-3 lead over the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter and lost 17-16. Adams wasn’t targeted once in the second half after having three catches for 71 yards in the first half. According to the Associated Press, the Raiders are 0-4 when Adams is targeted seven times or less in a game.

The total should be 48 yards for Adams. Carr's passer rating when targeting Adams after halftime of games when #Raiders blew double-digit halftime lead is 34.7 https://t.co/BgvLZE0gZE — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) December 9, 2022

Overall, Adams is having a great season and he has dominated for big chunks. But the coaching staff has to keep feeding him or these heartbreaking losses will continue.

In other Raiders’ news: