A classic NFC West matchup between the two teams fighting for supremacy in the division on Thursday Night Football for Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers are putting their two-game division lead on the line against the Seattle Seahawks, who are also looking to keep pace in the Wild Card standings.

The Seahawks have been sliding lately, losing three out of their last four games and falling out of the playoff standings. Meanwhile, the 49ers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with six wins in a row while the last pick of the NFL Draft, Brock Purdy, has been under center for the last two weeks.

Can Geno Smith and Seattle avenge their Week 2 loss and get back in the playoff picture? Or will Purdy and San Francisco continue to run away with the division crown?

The lines from DraftKings Sportsbook are below and this is your place to discuss it all.

Spread: SF -3.5

O/U: 43.5

SF ML: -190

SEA ML: +160

Have a blast!