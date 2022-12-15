Podcast: Would the Raiders and Patriots have been better off if Josh McDaniels stayed in New England?

The Las Vegas Raiders nearly became the West Coast version of the New England Patriots after hiring former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as the Raiders' head coach, the first of many moves that created some extra drama for this Week 15 matchup.

New England will also have some playoff implications on the line, however, McDaniels’ first game against Bill Belichick and his former employer was flexed out of Sunday Night Football after losing some of its luster with Las Vegas sitting at 5-8. That’s led to some frustration in the fanbase as some would like to see him gone after just one season.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ success has largely been in spite of their offense which ranks 18th in points per game (21.2) this season, and many blame Matt Patricia’s inexperience as an offensive coordinator as a big reason why. So, does that mean Pats fans are missing their former play-caller, and would McDaniels be welcomed back in New England?

“McDaniels had a good working relationship with Mac Jones...people questioned his play calling all the time because I think that’s what you do with offensive coordinators, but at the end of the day, he was a good offensive coordinator,” Pat Lane of Pats Pulpit said on this week’s Behind Enemy Lines podcast.“...For a while, it looked like the Patriots and the Raiders would be better off if McDaniels stayed in New England.”

A rundown and the full episode for a preview of Sunday’s Week 15 Raiders and Patriots matchup can be found below.

Topics Discussed:

Patriots Wild Card race

Losing and gaining McDaniels

Is Mac Jones silencing critics?

New England’s beat-up receiving corps

Tight Ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith not meeting expectations

Trent Brown check-in

Sack artists Matthew Judon and Josh Uche

What Ja’Whaun Bently means to the Patriots’ defense

Replacing JC Jackson

The post-Bill Belichick era

& more!

