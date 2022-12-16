Silver and Black Pride’s Week 15 pick’em competition

The Las Vegas Raiders might have cost themselves a playoff spot last week but hopefully, you were able to avoid a similar fate in our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em Challenge. Moving forward to Week 15, the Raiders will be back home as slight favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook against the New England Patriots.

Currently clinging on as the AFC’s third Wild Card team, the Patriots will be fighting for their postseason hopes and this weekend brings a few intriguing matchups with playoff spots and ambitions on the line.

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins will hit the road as a touchdown underdog against the Buffalo Bills, and we get a rare regular-season divisional rubber match between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. The Giants and Commanders tied a few weeks ago and DraftKings is giving the edge to Washington heading into the game.

Ahead of the action, let’s take a look at our writers’ standings for the pick’em challenge after 208 contests:

Matt Holder 129-77-2 (62%) Ray Aspuria 126-79-2 (61%) Bill Williamson 112-79-1 (58%)

Not a great showing from our writers last week. Ray and I had the same picks and led the way at 7-6 while Bill differed from us on one game to go 6-7. So, we all basically copied each other and hovered around .500, could we be any more boring? Anyway, I’m still two and a half games on up on Ray heading into the final four weeks of the regular season.

2022 Overall Leaders

1. Da r8dazzz Idaho 134-72

2. Jeepraider 129-77

t3. TV Raider 128-78

t3. RaiderFan 128-78

t5. Bodega Bay Raider 126-80

t5. Trashman 126-80

t7. Cunning Runts 125-81

t7. akraida 125-81

t9. torindorn4life 124-82

t9. Unreliable Narrator 124-82

t9. TommyRaider 124-82

Week 14 Top Pickers

1. Maeorn 10-3

t2. Tredela 9-4

t2. torindorn4life 9-4

t2. The Autumn Wind 9-4

t2. Bodega Bay Raider 9-4

t2. Rislas72 9-4

Da r8dazzz Idaho is running away with the competition, leading everyone by five picks after a strong 8-5 performance this week. Jeepraider and I are giving Idaho a run for his/her money but it’s going to be hard to catch him/her with four weeks to go. Our only hope is that he/she forgets to make picks one week!

A big shoutout is in order for Maeorn! 10 correct picks not only led our competition for the week but also tied for the most winners of anyone on Tallysight, edging out notable analysts/media personalities like Daniel Jeremiah and Jeremy Fowler. Bodega Bay Raider also managed to climb three spots up the leaderboard with a 9-4 performance.

Make sure to get your picks in this week and may your picks be good!