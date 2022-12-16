NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, Miami (OH) vs UAB

With bowl season officially kicking off today, it’s time for Las Vegas Raiders fans to gear up for the NFL Draft and get their first look at some potential future Raiders. So, welcome to the first edition of the bowl season viewer’s guide as the Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl between Miami (Ohio) and the Univesity of Alabama Birmingham (UAB) gets us started.

The goal for this column is to highlight as many games and NFL Draft prospects as possible between now and the National Championship. Below you’ll find every prospect within the top 400 of NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board for each team, along with a summary of each player’s scouting report, stats and current draft projection. A link for full reports will be included as well.

UAB

DeWayne McBride, RB

Career stats (three seasons): 484 carries, 3,523 rushing yards, 36 rushing touchdowns, 5 receptions, 29 receiving yards, 0 receiving touchdowns

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/15: 5th round

Scouting report summary via The Draft Network (full report)

DeWayne McBride shows to have a thick, sturdy build that helps in his punishing running style. McBride does a good job of lowering his pads and running through defenders to pick up extra yardage. McBride has a bit of an old-school running style that should fit perfectly in a gap scheme where he has to get downhill and run behind his pads. Throughout the year, McBride proceed to be an effective short-yardage back and was a consistent option for the Blazers near the goal line. McBride is also a back that fights to finish runs. He has a good understanding of when a run may be close to over and he will get that forward lean to make sure that he falls forward to finish the run and pick up more yards.

Starling Thomas V, CB

Career stats (four seasons): 95 total tackles (63 solo), 1 TFL, 28 PBUs, 2 INTs, 19 punt returns for 165 yards, 10 kick returns for 199 yards

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/15: UDFA

Scouting report summary via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

- Long-armed press corner with size, athleticism and ball skills. - Tracks the ball well and has the natural ball skills for forcing turnovers. - Great on route recognition and has click-and-close ability - In the run game, he’s aggressive coming downhill and a sure tackler. - Has a powerful punch at the line of scrimmage and can deliver it while moving his feet. Thomas V also has the straight-line speed to recover downfield if he loses early, and a powerful core and hips to stick to a receiver downfield and escort him to the sideline - He’ll have some limitations in man coverage, but he should develop into a serviceable starter.

Miami (OH)

No top 400 prospects