NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, UTSA vs Troy

This year’s Duluth Trading Cure Bowl brings an exciting matchup between two ranked Group of Six teams with the 11-2 UTSA Roadrunners (25) taking on the 11-2 Troy Trojans (24). It’s also a game between the Conference USA and Sun Belt champions that features a handful of under-the-radar NFL Draft prospects.

Below is every prospect within the top 400 of NFL Mock Draft Database’s consensus big board for each team, along with a summary of each player’s scouting report, stats and current draft projection. A link for full reports will be included as well.

UTSA

De’Corian Clark, WR (No. 1, tore ACL, won’t play in the bowl game and could return to school)

Career stats (four seasons): 112 catches, 1,559 receiving yards, 16 receiving touchdowns

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/15: UDFA

Scouting report summary via NFLDraftDiamonds.com (full report)

Lengthy build with exceptional height and weight, clearly has put on muscle. Built, long arms on top of a lot of length through his core and through his legs. Legs are lengthy and athletically built, like an Olympic runner. Aligns and starts primarily at left outside WR (1,266 total, 742 passing snaps), but has seen 65 snaps in the slot. Has totalled 244 special teams snaps.

Zakhari Franklin, WR (No. 4)

Career stats (four seasons): 254 catches, 3,312 receiving yards, 36 receiving touchdowns

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/15: UDFA

Scouting report summary via TheDraftNetwork.com (full report)

Zakhari Franklin returns to UTSA as one of the most productive receivers in all of college football. Franklin possesses above-average size for the position but is a very good overall athlete. He aligns predominantly outside as an X but will play inside in the slot as well. Franklin is an excellent route-runner who shows good lateral agility at the top of the route in and out of breaks. He knows how to set up defenders and attack leverage, creating separation even though he isn’t the most explosive athlete. He is a long strider who eats up grass when he opens his gate. He has outstanding hands, body control, and ball-tracking ability. He makes 50/50 and jump-ball situations more like 80/20 as he is so dominant playing the ball in the air. He plays much bigger than his listed size and understands how to position his body between the defender and the ball. He is fearless on throws over the middle of the field and he is excellent with the ball in his hands, showing an ability to make defenders miss and break tackles. He’s an uber-productive receiver with very good playmaking ability.

Troy

Jake Andrews, iOL (No. 55)

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/15: UDFA

Scouting report summary via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)

- At his best mauling in the run game, playing with a nasty demeanor and consistently keeping it going through the whistle. - Outstanding on reach blocks, showing good initial quickness and flexibility to seal the backside. He’s a heady player who is quick to recognize and react to twists and stunts up front, and Andrews shows a good sense of timing on combo blocks. - In the run game, he plays with a mean streak and does a nice job generating a push at the initial point of attack. Andrews can get outside and does a decent job landing blocks in space. - Does a nice job on the second level, moving upfield quickly and showing the flexibility and balance to land blocks in space. - Shows good quickness and flexibility on reach blocks, and he has enough range to get out as a puller. - Is effective when asked to pull, showing the agility, speed, and overall range to get out as a lead blocker, where he locates defenders and shows the ability to adjust and land blocks against linebackers.

Richard Jibunor, EDGE (No. 9)

NMDD Draft projection as of 12/15: UDFA

Career stats (four seasons): 119 total tackles (52 solo), 18.5 sacks, 25.5 TFL, 2 INTs, 6 forced fumbles

Scouting report summary via NFLDraftBuzz.com (full report)