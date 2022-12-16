Holder’s Handful: Commanders leaked Gruden’s emails, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow return to practice, Week 15 injury report, news and more!

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the New England Patriots for their Week 15 matchup in what is virtually a must-win game to keep the Raiders’ slim playoff hopes alive. Luckily, Las Vegas got some good news this week as wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller were back on the practice field after serving stints on injured reserve.

So, for this week’s Holder’s Handful podcast, I made sure to cover that and any other news surrounding the Silver and Black to get Raider Nation prepped for Sunday.

Topics Discussed:

House Oversight and Reform Committee indicates Washington Commanders leaked John Gruden’s emails

John Simpson and Lester Cotton let go

Netane Muti signed and Hronis Grassu called up

Trayvon Mullen cut from Cardinals

How the Raiders can get eliminated from the playoffs

Maxx Crosby joins Chandler Jones in the history books

Josh Jacobs gets good news about injured pinkie

Injury report

How are Gruden and Mayock’s picks doing?

Muti potential long-term solution?

& more!

