SB Nation Reacts: 19 percent of Raiders’ fans believe in the team’s direction

The Las Vegas Raiders push to finish the season strong after another debacle vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The 17-16 loss to the Rams ended their playoff chances without a miracle and help from other teams.

With this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we asked Raider Nation for their confidence in the team’s direction going forward. The nation came back to earth about what’s to come, with 19 percent of fans believing in the Raiders.

Fans were done with the season after the loss last Thursday. Many expect a complete rebuild this offseason with players such as Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs, and Darren Waller on the move.

It will be interesting to see where the team goes from here and how they finish the season. Momentum going into the next season is overrated overall, but it will be our first time seeing the high-powered offense since Week 1. Let’s see how the Raiders finish.