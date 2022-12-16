Raiders injury report: Josh Jacobs expected to play against Patriots on Sunday

Although he is listed as questionable to play Sunday against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium (kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT), star Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is expected to play.

Prior to practice Friday, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels made it sound as if he plans for Jacobs to be able to play Sunday with hand and quad injuries. Jacobs, who is leading the NFL with 1,402 rushing yards, has been listed as questionable the past three games with calf and quad injuries. He has played every game. Friday, Jacobs told reporters he expected to play.

Josh Jacobs listed as questionable, but says he will play vs Patriots #Raiders — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, McDaniels was non-committal on whether star tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) and slot wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) will be activated off the injured reserve in time to play Sunday. He said Friday’s practice day with be a key. They have both been on the injured reserve for the past five games. Waller hasn’t played since Week 5 at Kansas City.

With the Raiders’ faint playoff hopes still alive, Waller and Renfrow obviously with be a big boost for the Raiders against the Patriots, who plays strong defense.

As expected, starting guard Alex Bars and starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (they both have knee injuries) will not play Sunday. Bars was hurt against the Rams and this will be Ya-Sin’s second missed game.

In addition to Jacobs, defensive tackle Andrew Billings (fibula), tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (oblique, wrist), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hip and backup offensive lineman Jackson Barton (back) are all questionable to play. They were all listed as limited in practice.

Meanwhile, the Patriots got back three key players for practice Friday:

Good news for the Patriots today: Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers, and Jack Jones all returned to practice today. pic.twitter.com/EKX4z3aWhD — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 16, 2022

But New England will also be without some key players Sunday: