Silver Minings: Raiders-Patriots final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 15 prediction.

We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.

Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.

The matchup of Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick and his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should be interesting. The Raiders had their way against the Patriots in some August scrimmages. Will they again when it counts?

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

