Silver Minings: Raiders-Patriots final score predictions

It’s that time of the week again. We want to hear your Week 15 prediction.
We want to know your predictions for the final score in the Las Vegas Raiders’ home game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT.
Please give your final score predictions in the comment section below and the reason why.
The matchup of Patriots’ coach Bill Belichick and his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should be interesting. The Raiders had their way against the Patriots in some August scrimmages. Will they again when it counts?
Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.
In other Raiders’ news:
- Carr’s future: The Las Vegas Review-Journal examines whether Derek Car’s days with the Raiders may be soon ending.
- Draft rooting guide: Bleacher Report has a guide in which would help the Raiders’ draft standing in Week 15.
- Not aggressive enough? PFF is not imrpessed with the lack of agression Raiders’ coach Josh McDaniels often shows.
