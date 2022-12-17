NFL Draft viewer’s guide: Celebration bowl, Jackson State vs. N.C. Central

The annual Celebration Bowl pits a couple of HBCUs against each other in the MEAC/SWAC challenge with N.C. Central and Jackson State representing the two conferences. There aren’t a ton of NFL Draft prospects for Las Vegas Raiders fans to keep an eye on, but linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. could be a late-round or undrafted free-agent target for the Silver and Black.

Aubrey Miller Jr. (No. 45)

Career stats (two seasons): 215 total tackles (112 solo), 22.5 TFL, 8.5 sacks, 9 PD, 5 FFs

NMDD draft projection as of 12/16: UDFA

Scouting report via NFL Draft Bible (full report)

Began his college career at the University of Missouri. As a freshman, he played in ten games but suffered an injury that caused him to miss three games. During sophomore year, he played in ten games but didn’t receive much playing time. During his junior season, he only played in one game due to a knee injury. He decided to transfer to Jackson State University prior to the 2020 season. Had a very strong senior year, totaling 109 tackles, which led the Southwestern Atlantic conference, and also had 6.5 sacks. Named to the 2021 1st Team All-SWAC. He decided to use his extra year of eligibility. During the 2022 season, he finished with 106 tackles and two sacks. He declared for the 2023 NFL Draft.